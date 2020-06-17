elago’s new Mini Car AirPods Case sees first price cut to $13

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its new Mini Car AirPods Case for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $15, today’s offer is the very first price cut we’ve seen on the recently-released case. Compatible with both first and second-generation AirPods, elago’s latest debut brings the stylings of the popular Mini car to your earbuds. The soft silicone will protect the charging case from scratches and dents, and the headlights even glow in the dark for some added fun. So far it carries a 4.7/5 star rating like many of the brand’s other cases. You can also dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Hit the jump for more.

If you’re more of an Apple fan and would rather ditch the automative stylings for some nostalgic Mac vibes, elago’s AW3 case does just that for $12. So not only will you walk away with some extra cash, but while applying a vintage-themed design to your AirPods. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Or you could just grab elago’s Duo AirPods Case for $9 and call it a day. You’ll be able to pick from a variety of two-tone styles which add a pop of color into the mix. Plus, this option carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 2,100 customers.

elago Mini Car AirPods Case features:

elago brings a fun, new design for your AirPods 1 and 2. Don’t leave on your trip without being properly prepared with elago’s new Mini Car Case! Have access to all the functions and features of your AirPods with the case on! Experience no issues with wireless charging or plugging in the lightning cable through the back license plate.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!