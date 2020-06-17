Fossil Townsman Mechanical Watch falls to $134 ($38 off), more from $59

Amazon is offering the Fossil Townsman Automatic Stainless Steel Mechanical Watch for $133.98 shipped. That’s $38 off recent pricing and is within $7 of the best all-time offer we have tracked. When it comes to style, this option knocks it out of the park. It features a skeleton dial, stainless steel case, and distressed leather band. Water-resistance can be trusted up to 50-meters, ensuring it can be worn during recreational swims this summer. Despite having a mechanical design, this offering sports an automatic winding movement that eliminates the need for a battery. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

Oh, and in case you missed it we even have more traditional watches on sale. Swing by yesterday’s roundup to find additional options priced from $71.

Looking for something smart? We just found TicWatch S2 at $110, which is $70 off typical pricing and the lowest offer we’ve tracked. It runs Google Wear OS and features 2-day battery life.

Fossil Townsman Watch features:

  • Round Stainless Steel watch featuring skeleton dial with Roman numeral and stick indices in black
  • The automatic movement features a built-in rotor that’s powered by the motion of your wrist—no battery required.
  • Automatic self-wind movement with analog display
  • Distressed leather band with buckle closure
  • Water resistant to 50 m (165 ft): In general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

