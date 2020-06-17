TicWatch S2 Smartwatch brings Wear OS to your wrist at $110 (New low, $70 off)

- Jun. 17th 2020 12:12 pm ET

0

MobvoiUS (98% positive lifetime feedback from 2,800+) via Amazon offers its TicWatch S2 Wear OS Smartwatch for $109.99 shipped in Glacier when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $180, today’s offer is $34 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low. Powered by Wear OS, the TicWatch S2 sports a rugged design that’s waterproof for up to 50-meters. It comes equipped with built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring capabilities, as well as 2-day battery, and a 1.39-inch OLED display. There’s also a suite of fitness tracking features provided by Google Fit and TicMotion. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more details.

Get in the Wear OS game for less when you pick up the TicWatch E for $80 at Amazon instead. This smartwatch packs a similar overall feature set, but with lower battery life and a less-rugged design. Learn more in our hands-on review.

For something a bit more affordable still, and with some additional color at that too, Withings’ Move Hybrid Smartwatch is still down to its 2020 low at $56. That’s on top of all the other deals you’ll find live on wearables right here.

TicWatch S2 features:

Workout without your phone. Google Fit and TicMotion make it easy to get motivated, stay balanced and track your health right from your wrist. Your swimming companion with up to 50 meter underwater waterproof. Certified by US Military Standard 810G, the perfect sidekick as you get in touch with nature’s wilder side.

