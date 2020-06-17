Govee’s Bluetooth thermometer includes six probes for easy grilling at $31

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6-probe Bluetooth Grilling/Cooking Thermometer for $30.99 shipped with the code VZY5674U at checkout. Normally over $50, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Offering Bluetooth connectivity, this grilling thermometer is a great way to know exactly when your meal is done. With six probes, you’ll be able to monitor multiple positions or pieces of meat while cooking, which ensures that everything is done perfectly. There’s even an alert setting that tells you when each probe reaches a specific temperature. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for a digital, instant-read thermometer. This one on Amazon is just $14 Prime shipped and is a great buy. While this isn’t designed for monitoring, it’ll give you a temperature reading in just a few seconds, which is perfect for checking if the steak is done right before pulling it off the grill.

Looking for other grilling must-haves? We went over some ideas to consider when upgrading your BBQ setup in our guide right here. Also, we recently outlined some great Father’s Day ideas, many of which are on Amazon and should still come before this Sunday if you’ve yet to pick something up.

Govee Bluetooth Thermometer features:

Remote App Monitor and Alarm: Download ‘Govee Home’ APP from Google Play or APP store, connect with Bluetooth(164ft outdoor working range), preset the food temperature, then you will get the alarms from your phone when food is ready. No need to stick yourself in front of the grill. Enjoy your cooking time freely(Note: please update the firmware in the app to the latest version: Govee Home APP-H5055 bluetooth meat thermometer-Settings-Firmware Version)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!