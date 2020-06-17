Home Depot’s new outdoor tool sale takes up to 40% off RYOBI, DEWALT, more

Home Depot has kicked off a new outdoor tool sale this week, with notable price drops on RYOBI, DEWALT, Milwaukee, and more with up to 40% off. Free shipping is available on nearly everything, or you can opt for curbside pickup, as well to side-step any fees. Our top pick is the RYOBI 40V Electric Cordless String Trimmer for $109. You’d typically pay $140 for this model and we previously saw it at $115. This model features a fully-electric and cordless design that’s backed by RYOBI’s 40V ecosystem. Notable features here include an auto-feed string head and a variable speed trigger, which is particularly helpful when trimming more detailed areas. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout is the EGO 21-inch 56V Cordless Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $599. Originally $699, today’s deal is a $50 minimum discount from the regular going rate. This is a full-powered model that features a self-propelled design that ships with a 7.5Ah battery. You can count on a 60-minute run-time, which should be enough for small to medium-sized yards. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You can dive into the rest of today’s sale for more outdoor electric tool deals from RYOBI, Milwaukee, and others. Make sure to also dive into this week’s earlier RYOBI Days sale at Home Depot, which features more deals on power tools.

RYOBI 40V Electric String Trimmer features:

The RYOBI 40-Volt Trimmer combines cordless convenience with exceptional run time. With a 40-Volt slim pack battery, this string trimmer has more run time than most gas trimmers with fade-free power. This trimmer features an auto-feed string head that advances line with the pull of the trigger and accepts any of the RYOBI auto-feed spools for quick and easy reloads.

