Home Depot’s RYOBI Days sale offers deals from $10 (Up to 40% off)

Home Depot’s new RYOBI Days sale is now up and running with a number of notable discounts on popular tools, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available on nearly everything or you can opt for in-store pickup, if needed. Headlining is a particularly notable promotion, which delivers two 4Ah batteries and your choice of a Ryobi tool for $99. You have a choice of over 10 different tools to choose from with some valued at as much as $100 alone, which is what the battery 2-pack usually goes for. This is a great way to expand your setup and pick up two robust 4Ah batteries along the way. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Another standout is the RYOBI 16-inch 18V Electric Lawn Mower for $299. That’s down $80 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This model features a 2-in-1 mulching system, 16-inch deck and it ships with two 4Ah batteries. It also includes a five-year warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Check out the rest of Home Depot’s ROBI Days sale here for more deals. Plus, don’t miss today’s DEWALT and Milwaukee sale at Home Depot, as well, which offers up to 45% off all sorts of tools for your DIY adventures this year.

RYOBI 18V Batteries feature:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion High Capacity 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) Starter Kit with Charger and Bag. These batteries deliver fade-free power which allow you to work stronger and longer when paired with any 18-Volt ONE+ tool. They have a durably constructed frame for impact protection and an on-board fuel gauge so you can easily check your charge at any time.

