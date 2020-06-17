Skooba Cable Stable Mini keeps you organized at an Amazon low of $10

Amazon offers the Skooba Cable Stable Mini for $9.99 Prime shipped. You’ll also find this deal over at Adorama. Today’s offer is down from the usual $25 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This nifty organizer has 11 slots for keeping your cables within reach, offering a floating elastic design that can resize to fit various widths and lengths. Plus, pockets on the outside provide enough room to store your phone, an external battery, and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Complete your setup and maximize today’s savings with a 4-pack of Nite Ize Gear Ties for $3. Nite Ize has been making these reusable Gear Ties for quite some time now. Not only do they help cut down on waste versus using rubber bands and other similar products, but they also are made for a variety of tasks.

Those looking for backpack storage may want to consider the Samsonite Modern Utility MackBook bag for $60. This model can handle a 15-inch MacBook and various other accessories too.

Skooba Cable Mini features:

11 intelligently-organized, flexible spaces hold cords and cables, adapters, batteries, USB drives, office supplies, even compact camera or portable audio device.

“Floating” elastic hold-down grid provides fast, simple and very versatile stowage without the hassle and constraints of fixed-size pockets and pouches.

Large neoprene pocket protects phone or other portable device

