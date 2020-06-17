Swagtron’s Swagboard Pro Hoverboard rolls down to $219 (Reg. $300), more

Amazon is offering the Swagtron Swagboard Pro Hoverboard for $219 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and is within $19 of the lowest price we have tracked. Add a bit of fun to your summer commute with this Swagtron hoverboard. It features a 7 to 12-mile range on a single charge and has a weight capacity of 220-pounds, ensuring it’s ready for children and adults alike. LED headlights illuminate the path ahead, making it easier to navigate in the evening. Rated 4+ stars from 63% of shoppers.

Update 6/17 @ 2:18 p.m.: Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Transporter for $419.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and is among some of the best pricing we’ve tracked. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you were planning to gift the lead deal to a kid in the family, you may be able to save some cash on the Swagboard Twist Hoverboard at $130. The savings in cash means weight capacity will top out at 170-pounds.

Use the energy saved by your hoverboard to get your yard looking its best with WORX’s 3-in-1 TRIVAC, it’s currently bundled with a universal leaf collection tool and down to $144. That’s a $36 savings when compared with itstypical price of $180.

Swagtron Swagboard Pro Hoverboard features:

SwagTron is the only hoverboard brand to include the patent-pending, UL 2271 certified SentryShield battery pack and was first to market with an overall UL2272 certification. With its flame-resistant frame, hard shell design strong enough to support up to 220lbs, Stop Safe Technology, and the new smart Battery Management System (BMS) you are free to adventure, safer.

