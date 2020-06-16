WORX’s 3-in-1 TRIVAC mulches leaves, shrinking them by 94%: $144 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the WORX TRIVAC (WG509) with Universal Leaf Collection System for $143.99 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and is within $13 of the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you’re looking to clear grass clippings in the spring and summer or leaves in the fall, this 3-in-1 tool from WORX is ready to make those tasks easier than ever. It’s mulching capabilities shred leaves by an 18:1 ratio, allowing you to only use over 94% less bags this fall. You can quickly switch between vacuum, mulch, and leaf blowing abilities with a quick press of a button. Rated 4/5 stars.

Reduce spending when opting for a WORX Cordless Turbine Blower at $100. While it doesn’t have mulching capabilities, you’ll be able to cut another cord which is something the lead deal can’t help you with.

While we’re talking WORX, have you seen the company’s smart lawn mower? It’s called Landroid and is basically a Roomba for your lawn. You can learn all about it in our release coverage.

WORX TRIVAC features:

Yard work doesn’t stand a chance with this 3-in-1. And it’s pretty fun to use. You’ll actually look forward to leaves and debris covering your lawn or driveway, because they won’t be there for long

