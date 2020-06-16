WORX’s 3-in-1 TRIVAC mulches leaves, shrinking them by 94%: $144 (Reg. $180)

- Jun. 16th 2020 2:06 pm ET

$144
0

Amazon is offering the WORX TRIVAC (WG509) with Universal Leaf Collection System for $143.99 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and is within $13 of the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you’re looking to clear grass clippings in the spring and summer or leaves in the fall, this 3-in-1 tool from WORX is ready to make those tasks easier than ever. It’s mulching capabilities shred leaves by an 18:1 ratio, allowing you to only use over 94% less bags this fall. You can quickly switch between vacuum, mulch, and leaf blowing abilities with a quick press of a button. Rated 4/5 stars.

Reduce spending when opting for a WORX Cordless Turbine Blower at $100. While it doesn’t have mulching capabilities, you’ll be able to cut another cord which is something the lead deal can’t help you with.

While we’re talking WORX, have you seen the company’s smart lawn mower? It’s called Landroid and is basically a Roomba for your lawn. You can learn all about it in our release coverage.

WORX TRIVAC features:

Yard work doesn’t stand a chance with this 3-in-1. And it’s pretty fun to use. You’ll actually look forward to leaves and debris covering your lawn or driveway, because they won’t be there for long

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$144
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
WORX

About the Author