ComiXology is following up yesterday’s Dark Horse sale with a collection of must-read Marvel comics priced from under $1. One standout is on Valkyrie: Jane Foster Vol. 1 at $0.99. Normally fetching $4, today’s offer is good for a 75% discount, marks the first price cut we’ve seen, and is subsequently a new low. Now that the dust has settled after Endgame, fans are likely on the edge of their seat waiting for the next installments in the MCU. The upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder looks to be one of the next releases, and this comic book will give you a primer as to what to expect. Head below for all of our other top picks from the sale, as well as for additional Ghost Rider deals.

Another highlight from the sale is 2020 Ironheart Vol. 1 at $0.99. Down from $4, this is also a new all-time low and pockets you 75% in savings. This novel throws you into the story of Tony Stark’s successor, as Riri Williams dons an updated version of the iconic Iron Man armor. Be sure to shop the rest of today’s discounted Marvel must-reads and other Valkyrie deals right here.

Don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which provides access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of other deals.

Valkyrie: Jane Foster Vol. 1 synopsis:

JANE FOSTER STARS IN AN ALL-NEW NEW ONGOING SERIES! A new hero emerges straight from the pages of THE WAR OF THE REALMS! For years, you knew her as Dr. Jane Foster, one of Thor’s most steadfast companions. Then you knew her as Thor, the Goddess of Thunder, who took up the mantle when no other hero – god or human – was worthy. Now Jane takes on a new role as Valkyrie, guide and ferrywoman to the dead! But her days of punching are far from over.

