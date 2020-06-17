Snag WD’s 1TB My Passport Go SSD while it’s on sale for $126 (Save 22%)

Amazon is currently offering the WD 1TB My Passport Go Portable Solid-State Drive for $125.99 shipped in both Amber and Cobalt. Typically fetching $160, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, comes within $6 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. For comparison, similar portable SSDs sell for $170 at Amazon. Featuring up to 400MB/s transfer speeds, this portable USB 3.0 SSD is a notable way to expand your workstation with 1TB of storage. WD’s My Passport Go can withstand up to 2-meter falls thanks to a shock-absorbing rubber-edged design, and a built-in cable also neatly stores away when not in use. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 805 customers. Head below for more.

If you can live without bringing 1TB of storage into your setup, the 500GB version of WD’s My Passport GO SSD is a more affordable option. Currently it’ll only set you back $79 at Amazon, providing notable savings over the featured deal.

Those hoping to add some storage to their camera setup are in luck, as right now you can save up to 26% on SanDisk storage and accessories in a 1-day sale over at B&H. From microSD storage to card readers and more, you’ll want to check out all the deals right here.

WD 1TB My Passport Go SSD features:

Store and access files wherever you go with this 1TB WD My Passport Go portable SSD. The rubber bumper absorbs the shock of impacts, while the compact size creates a portable traveling companion. This WD My Passport Go portable SSD comes with a 64GB EasyStore flash drive for extra storage space.

