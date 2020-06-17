Wyze Smart Home Starter Kit is $79 with a camera, two plugs, more ($20 off)

Home Depot offers the Wyze Smart Home Starter Kit for $79 shipped. That’s down $20 from the regular going rate. We saw it drop to this price last week at Amazon, but it sold out quickly. This bundle includes a Wyze Cam with a 32GB microSD card, plus a myriad of sensors and the required bridge. All told, you’ll get two contact sensors, a motion sensor, two plugs, and three bulbs. For those just starting out with a smart home setup, Wyze is both affordable and easy to use, not to mention it’s less expensive to expand in comparison to other options on the market. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re just looking to pick up the popular Wyze Cam alone, it’s currently $25 at Amazon. Wyze Cam is one of the most popular security accessories on the market today, blending features and affordability into one compact package. A few notable features include free cloud storage along with support for Alexa and Google Assistant. You’ll be able to count on 1080p feeds along with night vision and a built-in LED light that illuminates to nearly 30-feet away.

Building out a smart home for the first time? Check out our 2020 guide to the best smart plugs for Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant for a step-by-step walkthrough of our favorite options starting at under $10.

Wyze Smart Home Smarter Kit features:

The Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack is a great way to make your home a smart home. The Wyze Home Starter Pack includes: a Wyze cam, Wyze sense starter kit, Wyze smart plug 2-pack, a microSD HC card, and 3 Wyze smart bulbs. Makes a great gift.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!