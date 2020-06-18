Anker Nebula Mars II Smart Projector drops to $370 from usual $500 price tag

Woot via Amazon offers the Anker Nebula Mars II Smart Projector for $369.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $500 price tag and a match of our previous mention, as well as the second-best offer we’ve tracked. Anker’s Mars II portable projector delivers 720p recreations on screens up to 150-inches in size. Notable features include a built-in 12500mAh battery for 3-hours of playback on a single charge, HDMI input, and access to popular streaming services. With warmer weather arriving for summer, this is a great option for enjoying movies outside through the next few months. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab an extra HDMI cable. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet. It’s a great way to connect your gaming console and more to the Nebula Mars II.

Don’t miss Anker’s Father’s Day sale for even more deals on everyday smartphone accessories and more. Prices start at $11 across a wide range of products to complement your iPhone or Android device.

Anker Nebula Mars II features:

Full HD: See every detail of your favorite movies and shows in crisp full HD 1080p up to 120 inches big (Recommended for use in low-light environments).

Cinematic Sound: Dual drivers fill the entire room with deep, immersive audio and driving bass.

View at an Angle: Horizontal and vertical keystone correction ensures a clear, rectangular image even when the video projector is at an angle.

Plug and Play: Connect and enjoy content from almost any device, including Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, and PS4 via HDMI or USB Lightning cable.

