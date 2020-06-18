Citizen, Fossil, and Skagen watches are up to $128 off at Amazon

Today we’ve found several Citizen, Fossil, and Skagen watches available for up to $128 off. Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Avion Watch (AW1361-10H) for $104.59 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and is the best price we have tracked since February. As one of Citizen’s Eco-Drive watches, Avion can convert any light source into power that it then stores on an internal battery. This completely removes the hassle of power management, providing all of the benefits without any work required. With a case size of 45mm, it’s average-sized, ensuring it won’t look out of place. Its water-resistance rating ensures it can handle depths of up to 100-meters. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

If you’d like something traditional with a few smart capabilities, peek at Withings’ Steel Hybrid. It’s down to $70.50, which is about $35 off typical pricing. For a full-blown smartwatch alternative, check out Garmin’s vívoactive 3 Music Smartwatch at $198, which is currently 20% off.

Citizen Eco-Drive Avion Watch features:

The vintage design of this classic timepiece by Citizen will take you back in time to the golden age of travel.

Stainless steel case.

Brown leather strap with adjustable buckle closure.

Three-hand analog display with quartz movement.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!