Garmin vívoactive 3 Music Smartwatch packs 7-day battery life: $198 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offers the Garmin vívoactive 3 Music GPS Smartwatch for $197.99 shipped. Typically you’ll find it selling for $250 at Best Buy as well as Garmin direct, with today’s offer saving you 20% and beating our previous mention by $2. This is also the best we’ve tracked to date. Garmin’s vívoactive 3 touts the usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities, like heart rate monitoring and more. Living up to the Music namesake, this model can also store up to 500 songs for rocking out while on the trail. And since this is a smartwatch, you’ll also enjoy notifications from your iOS or Android device. Battery life clocks in at up to 7-days per charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 6,600 customers and you can learn more by reading our release coverage.

Ditch the built-in music capabilities on the lead deal alongside some of the other premium inclusions and score the standard Garmin vívoactive 3 at $160. If you don’t plan on hitting the trails this summer without having a smartphone on you, the ability to rock out straight from the watch might be worth trading off for some added savings.

Today’s Garmin discount follows up yesterday’s $100 discount on nearly every Apple Watch Series 5 model. Or if you’re more of an Android fan, the Wear OS-enabled TicWatch S2 Smartwatch is currently marked down to $110.

Garmin vívoactive 3 Music GPS Smartwatch features:

Modernize your wrist with this Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music smartwatch. It provides fast and convenient wireless listening without the use of a phone thanks to ample music storage and Bluetooth capabilities. This Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music smartwatch has more than 15 preloaded fitness apps to help track your goals and get you moving.

