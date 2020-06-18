Repair it all with the Craftsman 105-piece tool kit at $60 (50% off)

Lowe’s is offering the Craftsman 105-piece Standard/Metric Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set for $59.98 shipped. For comparison, this same kit sells for $120 at Ace Hardware and today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked. Offering over 100-pieces, this kit is perfect for those who are just beginning their DIY journey. Whether you’re planning to do some work on a car this summer, or build a cabinet, having proper sockets is an absolute must. The ratchets have 72-teeth, which allows for the minimal swing when using them. This makes it super simple to both screw and unscrew bolts in tight spaces. Rated 5/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the Apollo Tools 39-piece General Repair Hand Tool Set at Amazon. It’s available for just $18 Prime shipped and includes nearly 40 tools that will help you tackle at-home DIY projects.

Have a place to build your projects with the Craftsman 72-inch Butcher Block Workbench. It’s on sale for $199 right now, which saves you $80 from its regular going rate.

Craftsman Mechanics Tool Set features:

CORROSION RESISTANCE: Full Polish Chrome Finish

MINIMAL ARC SWING: 72-tooth Ratchets in 2 drive sizes

INCREASED TORQUE: 6 Point Socket with fastener

ALLOWS FOR EASY TOOL STORAGE: Durable Blow Molded Case

QUICK SIZE IDENTIFICATION: Large Markings

