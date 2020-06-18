Repair it all with the Craftsman 105-piece tool kit at $60 (50% off)

- Jun. 18th 2020 4:43 pm ET

Get this deal
$120 $60
0

Lowe’s is offering the Craftsman 105-piece Standard/Metric Polished Chrome Mechanics Tool Set for $59.98 shipped. For comparison, this same kit sells for $120 at Ace Hardware and today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked. Offering over 100-pieces, this kit is perfect for those who are just beginning their DIY journey. Whether you’re planning to do some work on a car this summer, or build a cabinet, having proper sockets is an absolute must. The ratchets have 72-teeth, which allows for the minimal swing when using them. This makes it super simple to both screw and unscrew bolts in tight spaces. Rated 5/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the Apollo Tools 39-piece General Repair Hand Tool Set at Amazon. It’s available for just $18 Prime shipped and includes nearly 40 tools that will help you tackle at-home DIY projects.

Have a place to build your projects with the Craftsman 72-inch Butcher Block Workbench. It’s on sale for $199 right now, which saves you $80 from its regular going rate.

Craftsman Mechanics Tool Set features:

  • CORROSION RESISTANCE: Full Polish Chrome Finish
  • MINIMAL ARC SWING: 72-tooth Ratchets in 2 drive sizes
  • INCREASED TORQUE: 6 Point Socket with fastener
  • ALLOWS FOR EASY TOOL STORAGE: Durable Blow Molded Case
  • QUICK SIZE IDENTIFICATION: Large Markings

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$120 $60
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Lowe's

Lowe's
CRAFTSMAN

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide