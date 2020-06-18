Echo Plus Smart Speaker first-gen. hits all-time low at $40 (Orig. $150)

For a limited time, Woot offers the first-generation Echo Plus Smart Speaker for $39.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $150 and we’ve seen it as low as $100 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked. Echo Plus is an upgrade to the original Echo smart speaker with the notable inclusion of a built-in ZigBee smart hub, which lets you connect a wide range of smart home products, such as Philips Hue, GE, and Yale. In addition, you’ll be able to play music, call up Alexa, and more all from this sleek smart speaker. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 4,600 Amazon reviewers.

Save further, and ditch the first-generation design, by going with an Echo Dot. The latest version is wrapped in fabric and delivers many of the same features as today’s lead deal, save for the built-in ZigBee hub. Echo Dot also has a much smaller footprint, which makes it ideal for blending into your existing decor, an issue that some may take with the larger Echo Plus.

Make sure to check out Amazon’s Father’s Day sale for more deals on Alexa-enabled devices. You’ll find just about every smart speaker Amazon makes discounted during this event.

Echo Plus features:

Echo Plus is a simple way to start your smart home. It has a built-in ZigBee smart home hub, which allows for simple and direct setup of compatible ZigBee lights, locks, sensors, plugs, and in-wall switches from brands like Philips Hue, GE, and Yale. No additional hub required. Echo Plus connects to Alexa—a cloud-based voice service—to play music, make calls, set timers and music alarms, ask questions, check traffic and weather, and more—instantly.

