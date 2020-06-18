Prepare to stake your claim on the Iron Throne later this year when the new Game of Thrones board game releases on PC. Publisher Asmodee Digital is adapting the official Game of Thrones board game into a new digital edition set for release in 2020. The original physical game was based on the novel that inspired the hit HBO series and features much of the lore we have come to love from the show. Head below for more details.

Game of Thrones board game comes to PC

The Games of Thrones board game in question (there are plenty of others based on the world of GoT out there) is published by Fantasy Flight Games. The story is based on the best-selling A Song of Ice and Fire series by George R.R. Martin and takes place after King Robert Baratheon’s death. The lands of Westeros need a new leader as you and up to five others take on roles in the great Houses of the Seven Kingdoms. You can make secret deals with other players or just flat out betray them in order to take control of Westeros for yourself.

The new Game of Thrones board game digital edition will carry much of the same storyline and mechanics over from the physical version, along what will hopefully be a series of quality of life changes with regards to the new digital menu diving. Dire Wolf has been tapped to take care of the digital adaption, which should breed confidence after the company did a particularly great job with Raiders of the North Sea last year.

A Game of Thrones: The Board Game – Digital Edition is set for release in Q3 2020 on PC. But there have been no specifics handed out just yet with regards to date, price, or platform (Steam, Epic Game Store, etc.).

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, it might just be a board game gone digital, but it is nice to see Game of Thrones in the video game space. We know Elden Ring is in development right now — a new AAA game being created by Dark Souls developer FromSoftware in combination with GoT creator, George R. R. Martin — but that will most likely exist outside of the realm of Game of Thrones. The new board game might not be the AAA experience you may have been dreaming of, but it will bring the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros to your PC display later this year. And you never know, after the work has been done to transform the experience into a virtual one on PC, we could very well see some mobile ports hit later in the year for iOS and Android.

