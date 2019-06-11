It’s time to take a look at the absolute best of E3 2019. While Sony may not have graced us with its presence this year, Microsoft showcased the future of its biggest IP while Nintendo teased the sequel to one of gaming’s most popular franchises. But even the big 3 had a hard time keeping up with EA, Ubisoft and, especially, Square Enix at E3 2019. From Cyberpunk 2077, Halo Infinite and DOOM Eternal, to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Watch Dogs Legion, Marvel’s Avengers and the new George R.R. Martin cross-over, E3 was jam-packed this year. Head below for a closer look at the best-of-the-best.

Best of E3 2019:

Coming up with the best of E3 2019 usually comes down to the biggest three or four game reveals of the show. With all of the big events behind us now, it is time to do just that. And remember, we still have some of the biggest deals of the year live right now on games, consoles, subscriptions and much more.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was an easy top pick for the best of E3 2019 after seeing it in action. Developer Respawn looks like it might singlehandedly revive gamer trust in Star Wars titles. EA has had a rough go of it with the Battlefront series, but Jedi: Fallen Order will bring a fresh new single-player action game to the mix, completely void of micro-transactions and full of Respawn goodness. It has wall running and Uncharted-style climbing mixed with lightsaber combat and loads of special Force abilities (push, pull, double jumps, time slow down). All of which appears to part of an upgrade system/character progression tree. You can even use your Jedi power to physically alter elements of the environment at your will for both platforming and combat scenarios but the looks of it.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order releases on November 15th, 2019 for all major platforms. Pre-orders are now live on Amazon at just $51 (Reg. $60) with additional “cosmetic gear for lightsabers and droid companions.” Best Buy has it for $60 with the usual $10 credit.

Marvel’s Avengers:

Well this was clearly one of the most anticipated titles of the show. And while there are still a lot of questions up in the air regarding gameplay, the reveal of the new Marvel’s Avengers game was more that impressive enough to include in our Best of E3 2019 list. Forget the overhead MOBA stuff, this appears to be a full on AAA action-adventure title. We see glimpses of third-person over-the-shoulder action in the blockbuster debut footage above.

But get one thing straight, this is not the Marvel cinematic universe. Nolan North plays Tony Stark and Troy Baker voices Bruce Banner, and you certainly wouldn’t confuse the Tony Stark model with Robert Downey Jr. Having said that, this is a reimagined world courtesy of Crystal Dynamics, and if the footage is any indication, this could be the start of a very good thing.

Marvel’s Avengers releases worldwide on May 15th, 2020 for Xbox One, PS4, Stadia and PC. But this will be an ongoing story with what sounds like several regions and missions (characters?) added for free post-release, according to the Square Enix E3 presentation. Marvel’s Avengers pre-orders are now live for $60 at Amazon or with a $10 credit at Best Buy.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake:

Not only was this one of the best games of all time when it first came out, but it might be one of the biggest releases of next year as well. We have been waiting years to see more of this one, and here it is in all of its E3 2019 glory.

Along with the debut of Tifa in action, we also got a full walkthrough of the combat system, a long cinematic trailer and the in-game combat sequence you see above. With a combination of real-time combat where you can freely move Cloud and your party members, there is also a modernized ABT system from the original. This will give players the option to have a more familiar experience while still allowing for a real-time approach closer to Final Fantasy XV.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake releases on March 3rd, 2020 for PlayStation 4. Pre-orders are now available at Amazon.

Best of E3 2019 Honorable Mentions:

Now for best of E3 2019 honorable mentions. Cyberpunk 2077 was less of a gameplay reveal and more of a Keanu Reeves reveal (Yes, that’s right, Keanu Reeves is in the game). But we still can’t for this one! Head over to our Microsoft E3 2019 showcase coverage for more details and the release date.

Nintendo very briefly teased what looks to be the sequel to Breath of the Wild (and co-op gameplay?). However, this was just Nintendo telling us what we already knew; a new mainline Zelda Breath of the Wild game is more than likely in the works. Because it always is to some degree. As excited as we may be, this thing could be years out still unless it’s some kind of BotW 2 light. We will need to see a little more than this before it steals top spot on the best of E3 2019 lineup.

Halo: Infinite, Gears 5, Animal Crossing New Horizons, DOOM Eternal, Elden Ring and the new Watch Dogs Legions, all could have easily made the 4th spot here.

Here’s everything from the EA E3 2019 showcase and all of Microsoft’s big reveals. Ubisoft’s event was yesterday which was followed up with the big Square Enix Monday night show.

