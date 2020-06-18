Home Depot’s Last Chance Father’s Day sale takes up to 35% off tools and more

Home Depot has launched its Last Chance Father’s Day Sale featuring notable price drops on power tools, outdoor essentials, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything, however, you can opt for in-store pickup if you need to side-step any delivery fees. Headlining is the RYOBI 18V ONE+ 6-tool Combo Kit at $199. As a comparison, it typically goes for $299 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. Hook dad up with a new power tool setup this year and bring RYOBI’s bundle home. This collection includes a drill and driver, three saws, and an LED flash light. Not to mention, it ships with two batteries, a wall charger, and carrying case. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s sale.

Another standout today is Husky’s 46-inch 9-Drawer Mobile Workbench for $348. You’ll save $50 from the regular going rate, which is a match of our previous mention. This affordable workbench offers a fully mobile design and nine drawers of total storage. One of my favorite features here is the integrated powerstrip with USB ports. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

You can dive into the rest of Home Depot’s Father’s Day sale on this landing page for additional deals from DEWALT, RYOBI, and many more. Don’t miss Home Depot’s other big sale this week, headlined by various outdoor tools on sale.

RYOBI 6-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, Circular Saw, Multi-Tool, Work Light, (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Ah Battery, 18-Volt Charger, and Bag. The Drill/Driver has a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!