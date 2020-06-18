It is now time to roundup all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While you’ll still find deals on titles like This War of Mine and Another Lost Phone down below, we are now ready to collect all of today’s best into one handy list for you. Headlining our lineup, we have a port of the classic arcade game SPACE INVADERS as well as deals on titles like Mars Power Industries, Townsmen Premium, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, and more. Head below for today’s complete collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DOODLE SQUARES: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cubes : brain teaser: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SPACE INVADERS: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Suzy Cube: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Ravensword: Shadowlands: $5 (Reg. $7 )

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Picture Perfect – All in One: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cardinal Land: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Mathematics with PocketCAS Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Another Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Theine: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on SPACE INVADERS:

Experience the King of Shooting Games, the arcade hit that captured the hearts of legions of fans and took the world by storm! Use your cannon to defend Earth from waves of descending alien Invaders! All the features you remember have been faithfully recreated: the elusive UFOs, the “Nagoya Attack” technique, and the endless game play! This edition features three control methods optimized for the iPhone and iPad, four screen modes, and bonus extras including rare material from the original game’s development!

