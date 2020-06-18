Today’s Best Game Deals: Pokémon Let’s Go $45, Animal Crossing $51.50, more

In today’s best game deals, today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! and Eevee! for $44.99 shipped each. Regularly $60 and rarely even in stock at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $15 off the going rate and the best price we can find. GameStop currently lists both at $60 for comparison. Perfect companions for the Nintendo Poké Ball Plus that went on sale this morning, Pokémon: Let’s Go sends trainers back to the famous Kanto region to hone their skills as a top-tier Pokémon Trainer. And in case you missed it yesterday, here’s everything you need to know about the New Pokémon Snap game. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Just Dance 2020 for Switch, The Last of Us Part II, The LEGO Movie 2, DOOM (1993), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, Bully, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New PS4 Remasters and Retro sale from just $2
- Xbox One Platforming Sale up to 75% off
- Xbox summer sale event 50% or more off games
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership: $31 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-months for $25 (Reg. $45)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $51.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hands-on review right here
- Just Dance 2020 $20 (Reg. $36+)
- The Last of Us Part II $56 (Reg. $60)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame from $10 (Reg. $20+)
- DOOM (1993) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered $16 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Bully $9 (Reg. $15)
- The Warriors $9 (Reg. $15)
- Kingdom Hearts III $8 (Reg. $20+)
- Gears 5 $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle $30 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $10 (Reg. $20)
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Need for Speed: Heat $24 (Reg. $60)
- Or Deluxe for $35 (Reg. $70)
- Dragon Quest XI $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- The Division 2 Gold SteelBook $19 (Reg. $30+)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon buy two get one free on select video games
- Borderlands 3 $13 (Reg. $30+)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Trials of Mana $34 (Reg. $50)
- Collection of Mana $25 (Reg. $40)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $15 (Reg. $30)
- Maneater $26.50 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Redux $40 (Reg. $50)
- RE 7 Gold Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $10 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM $10 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Alien: Isolation Collection $8 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection $60 (Reg. $200)
- Forza Horizon 4 $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Plus extra 5% off with a Target RedCard
- Nioh 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
