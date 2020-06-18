Today’s Best Game Deals: Pokémon Let’s Go $45, Animal Crossing $51.50, more

In today’s best game deals, today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! and Eevee! for $44.99 shipped each. Regularly $60 and rarely even in stock at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $15 off the going rate and the best price we can find. GameStop currently lists both at $60 for comparison. Perfect companions for the Nintendo Poké Ball Plus that went on sale this morning, Pokémon: Let’s Go sends trainers back to the famous Kanto region to hone their skills as a top-tier Pokémon Trainer. And in case you missed it yesterday, here’s everything you need to know about the New Pokémon Snap game. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Just Dance 2020 for Switch, The Last of Us Part II, The LEGO Movie 2, DOOM (1993), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, Bully, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

New Pokémon Snap game announced for Nintendo Switch, here’s the debut trailer

Horizon Forbidden West confirmed for 2021 release on PS5 + more details

Madden 21 now available for pre-order with revamped controls, early access

Nintendo releases completely FREE workout game for Switch, download now

PlayStation 5 disc-less digital edition launches this year + 3D headset, more

PlayStation 5 showcase! First look at PS5 console, gameplay, and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!