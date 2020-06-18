JBL Charge 4 IPX7 Speaker delivers 20-hour battery, more at $100 (Save $30)

Today only, Woot offers the JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Typically fetching $130, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer is $23 under our previous mention and marks one of the lowest we’ve seen to date. JBL’s Charge 4 pairs an IPX7 waterproof design with dual passive radiators to deliver “powerful, ear-catching sound” that you can listen to pretty much anywhere, even poolside this summer. All-day battery life yields up to 20-hours of playback per charge and a built-in 2.4A USB port can also be used to refuel your smartphone. Over 4,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. More details below.

For comparison, today’s offer is $5 less than what the previous-generation JBL Charge 3 speaker sells for right now at Amazon. But if you’re looking for a more affordable option to serenade you through the summer, the highly-rated OontZ Angle 3 at $26 is worth a look. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 40,000 customers.

If you’d rather bring some RGB lighting into the mix, we’re also still tracking a 33% discount on the JBL Pulse 3 at $100. This speaker also sports a waterproof design, but won’t sound quite as good as the featured option.

JBL Charge 4 features:

Bring the party anywhere you go with this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker. This portable speaker boasts powerful bass and high-quality sound while supporting up to 20 hours of music playtime from your smartphone or tablet. Made from waterproof and durable materials, this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker can join you on almost any adventure.

