JBL Pulse 3 pairs a waterproof design with RGB lighting at $100 (Save 33%)

- Jun. 17th 2020 12:33 pm ET

0

Microsoft is currently offering the JBL Pulse 3 Bluetooth IPX7 Waterproof Speaker for $99.95 shipped. Down from its $150 going rate these days at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats the low there by $33, and is the best we’ve tracked to date. Combining 360-degree audio playback with a design that coats much of the speaker in RGB lighting, JBL’s Pulse 3 is a unique listening experience. Thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery you’re looking at up to 12-hours of playtime per charge, and an IPX7 form-factor ensures you can rock out just about anywhere. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more by picking up Anker’s Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $43 at Amazon. While it retains RGB lighting, it’s limited to just being around the base of the speaker unlike the featured model. However, it does keep the IPX7 waterproofing and 360-degree sound output like the Pulse 3. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Over in yesterday’s Smartphone Accessories roundup you’ll find a waterproof Bluetooth speaker for even less at $14. That’s on top of Marshall’s ongoing Father’s Day sale with retro-inspired speakers and more from $70.

JBL Pulse 3 Speaker features:

Take your listening experience to the next level with the JBL Pulse 3, the portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that combines 360° sound with 360° lightshow. Bring your music to life with glowing LEDs wherever you are. With a built–in rechargeable battery that delivers up to 12 hours of playtime and an IPX7 waterproof housing, Pulse 3 is perfect for worry–free listening by the beach or pool – or even in it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Microsoft

Microsoft
jbl

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go