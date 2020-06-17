JBL Pulse 3 pairs a waterproof design with RGB lighting at $100 (Save 33%)

Microsoft is currently offering the JBL Pulse 3 Bluetooth IPX7 Waterproof Speaker for $99.95 shipped. Down from its $150 going rate these days at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats the low there by $33, and is the best we’ve tracked to date. Combining 360-degree audio playback with a design that coats much of the speaker in RGB lighting, JBL’s Pulse 3 is a unique listening experience. Thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery you’re looking at up to 12-hours of playtime per charge, and an IPX7 form-factor ensures you can rock out just about anywhere. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more by picking up Anker’s Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $43 at Amazon. While it retains RGB lighting, it’s limited to just being around the base of the speaker unlike the featured model. However, it does keep the IPX7 waterproofing and 360-degree sound output like the Pulse 3. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Over in yesterday’s Smartphone Accessories roundup you’ll find a waterproof Bluetooth speaker for even less at $14. That’s on top of Marshall’s ongoing Father’s Day sale with retro-inspired speakers and more from $70.

JBL Pulse 3 Speaker features:

Take your listening experience to the next level with the JBL Pulse 3, the portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that combines 360° sound with 360° lightshow. Bring your music to life with glowing LEDs wherever you are. With a built–in rechargeable battery that delivers up to 12 hours of playtime and an IPX7 waterproof housing, Pulse 3 is perfect for worry–free listening by the beach or pool – or even in it.

