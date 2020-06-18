WypAll’s reusable 6-pack of Microfiber Dry Cloths now $10 shipped (Reg. $17+)

Staples is now offering a 6-pack of WypAll Microfiber Dry Cloths for $10.07 shipped. Today’s deal is as much as 55% in savings, at least $7 below the next best price on Amazon, and the lowest we can find. Designed for repeat cleaning, each of these microfiber clothes can be washed and reused up to 300 times without losing any “cleaning power.” Perfect for the car and many other cleaning tasks around the house, they feature a microban protection to prevent contamination as well as the ability to hold “up to eight times their weight in liquid.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

However, there are more affordable microfiber cloths out there. This 6-pack carries even better ratings and sells just over $7 Prime shipped right now. But if you’re looking for some less robust microfiber, say for cleaning glasses or tech devices, the MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $9 Prime shipped are a very highly-rated option.

While it will cost you about $5 more than today’s lead deal, it is also worth pointing out the AmazonBasics 24-pack at $15.49 Prime shipped. That’s roughly $0.65 per cloth compared to the $1.70 you’re paying on the lead deal.

We have plenty of deals to help you get your outdoor space together for the summer right now. The RYOBI 38-inch 75Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower is $350 off right now, Home Depot’s Last Chance Father’s Day offers up to 35% off tools, and you’ll find even more in today’s Green Deals roundup. Even the WORX Landroid M robotic mower bundle is on sale today.

More on the WypAll Microfiber Dry Cloths:

Wash and reuse these microfiber cleaning cloths up to 300 times and maintain consistent cleaning power. Designed for repeated cleaning, these cloths remove up to 99-percent of bacteria without additional chemical cleaning products. These WypAll cloths feature split fiber that lifts dirt from a variety of surfaces and holds up to eight times their weight in liquid.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!