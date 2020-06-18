Save up to 28% on Roku 4K streaming media players: Ultra $79, more from $28.50

Update 6/18 @ 12:10 PM: Target is now offering the Roku Premiere 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $29.99 shipped, though RedCard members will see the price drop to $28.49 shipped. Also at Kohl’s, Best Buy, Google Shopping, Roku, and Office Depot.

Amazon currently offers the Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player for $79 shipped. Typically selling for $100, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and matches the second-best price we’ve seen this year. Roku’s highest-end media player was refreshed last fall and packs 4K HDR10 playback of your favorite content from all the popular streaming services. It also includes an all-new remote which offers customizable shortcuts for easily accessing preferred content. There’s also a built-in Ethernet port and support for 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Over 5,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Roku Premiere 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $29. Down from $40, today’s offer saves you 28% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Just like the featured streamer, Roku Premiere features 4K HDR playback and the same roster of streaming services. It ditches the built-in Ethernet and includes a lower-end remote. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating at Amazon.

Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player features:

Roku Ultra is our top-of-the-line player with a powerful quad-core processor and our best wireless. Whether you’re watching in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp detail and vivid color. The enhanced voice remote features new personal shortcut buttons for one-touch control, Premium JBL headphones for private listening, and TV controls.

