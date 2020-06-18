Save $50 on Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook 4+ at new lows from $249

Best Buy is currently offering the 15-inch Samsung Chromebook 4+ 1.1GHz/4GB/128GB for $329 shipped. Typically fetching $380, like you’ll find directly from Samsung, today’s offer is good for a $51 discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Samsung packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB of solid-state storage into its Chromebook 4+ alongside a metal housing. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 10.5-hours of battery life per charge, as well as Google Assistant features and more. Then in terms of ports, there’s two USB-C as well as a USB 3.0 slot. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 380 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for more.

Also on sale, you can score the 4GB/32GB configuration of Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook 4+ for $249 at Best Buy. You’ll need to be signed up for the retailer’s rewards program, which is free to join, in order to take advantage of the discounted price. Down from $300, that’s $50 under what you’d typically pay and is the lowest to date. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Regardless of which specs are right for you, use some of the savings left over to grab this highly-rated AmazonBasics 15.6-inch laptop sleeve for $12. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability anytime in the future, this is a no-brainer purchase for keeping it protected while on-the-go.

Samsung Chromebook 4+ features:

Stay productive with this Samsung Chromebook 4 plus laptop computer. The Intel UHD integrated graphics produce quality visuals on the 15.6-inch display, while the 128GB hard disk drive provides ample storage for your files. This Samsung Chromebook 4 plus laptop computer has an Intel Celeron N4000 processor and 4GB of RAM for fast and responsive performance and Bluetooth connectivity for fast data transfer.

