Amazon’s 1-day Gerber pocket knife and EDC sale starts at just $10

- Jun. 19th 2020 7:07 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 25% off Gerber knives, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $25. Our top pick is the Gerber EAB Lite Pocket Knife at $9.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for upwards of $15. Today’s deal marks the first discount we’ve seen in months.  With a tough design and 4.8-inch length, it’s perfect for everyday carry. I use it to open packages regularly. Either way, it’s a no-brainer purchase at under $10. Rated 4.7/5 stars. You can jump into the rest of today’s sale here or go below the fold for additional top picks.

Another standout today is the Gerber Suspension-NXT Multi-tool for $21.41. It typically goes for around $27 to $30. This multi-tool delivers everything you need to bring your functionality to the next-level. There are 15 tools in all, headlined by spring-loaded pliers and a butterfly design, with 6.7-ounces of weight total. The integrated pocket clip makes it easy to have this tool be a cornerstone of your everyday carry. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s offerings for even more deals. Amazon has a broader EDC sale going, as well, right now in the lead up to Father’s Day that’s worth a look.

Gerber EAB Lite features:

  • Contractor-grade replaceable utility blade
  • Deep finger grooves for secure fit
  • Handle also doubles as pocket or money clip
  • 5.1-inch open length, 2.3-inch blade length, 2.8-inch closed length, 2.5-ounce weight
  • Handle made from stainless steel

