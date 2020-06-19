Amazon’s 1-day Gerber pocket knife and EDC sale starts at just $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 25% off Gerber knives, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $25. Our top pick is the Gerber EAB Lite Pocket Knife at $9.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for upwards of $15. Today’s deal marks the first discount we’ve seen in months. With a tough design and 4.8-inch length, it’s perfect for everyday carry. I use it to open packages regularly. Either way, it’s a no-brainer purchase at under $10. Rated 4.7/5 stars. You can jump into the rest of today’s sale here or go below the fold for additional top picks.

Another standout today is the Gerber Suspension-NXT Multi-tool for $21.41. It typically goes for around $27 to $30. This multi-tool delivers everything you need to bring your functionality to the next-level. There are 15 tools in all, headlined by spring-loaded pliers and a butterfly design, with 6.7-ounces of weight total. The integrated pocket clip makes it easy to have this tool be a cornerstone of your everyday carry. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s offerings for even more deals. Amazon has a broader EDC sale going, as well, right now in the lead up to Father’s Day that’s worth a look.

Gerber EAB Lite features:

Contractor-grade replaceable utility blade

Deep finger grooves for secure fit

Handle also doubles as pocket or money clip

5.1-inch open length, 2.3-inch blade length, 2.8-inch closed length, 2.5-ounce weight

Handle made from stainless steel

