Amazon’s EDC knife sale offers deals from $8: Smith & Wesson, more

As part of its larger Father’s Day knife sale, Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Folding Blade for $9.31. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s down from the usual up to $15 price tag. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked. This knife arrives with a 7.1-inch blade that folds down to 3.1-inches. It’s made of a carbon stainless steel material and a sleek black design. Amazon customers love it, leaving great ratings and making it a #1 best-seller in the tactical knife category. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout is the Smith & Wesson 8.3-inch Folding Knife for $14.99. Regularly $20, this is amongst the best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. Smith & Wesson delivers a larger blade here at 8.3-inches than the lead deal above. Notable features here include a foldable design along with a carbon fiber paint job. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

There are plenty of other notable Father’s Day sales going on this week, including today’s tool promotion at Home Depot. Don’t miss Amazon’s Alexa speaker sale, as well for Father’s Day, which offers prices from $17 on nearly every device they offer.

Smith & Wesson Folding Knife features:

DIMENSIONS: 7.1 inch (18 cm) overall length with a blade length of 3.1 inches (7.9 cm) and a weight of 3.5 ounces

DURABLE: Blade is made of reliable 7Cr17MoV Black Oxide High Carbon Stainless Steel with a black, aluminum handle

DEPENDABLE: Quick and easy access with the convenient pocket clip, finger flipper and ambidextrous thumb knobs making it ideal for everyday carry

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!