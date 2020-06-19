Bring home sous vide cooking with Anova’s 1,000W model at $133 (Save 33%)

- Jun. 19th 2020 12:53 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Anova Culinary 1,000W Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $133.10 shipped. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our prevues mention by $2, and marks the third-best we’ve seen to date. With 1,000W of power, Anova’s Sous Vide cooker can heat 26-gallons of water to help prepare dinner. It can handle all kinds of cuisine like chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more thanks to its unique immersion cooker technology. There’s also Wi-Fi capabilities for monitoring the cooking from your smartphone. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Hit the jump for additional details.

If you don’t need to prepare entire meals for the whole family with a Sous Vide, consider Monoprice’s 800W Sous Vide Cooker instead. Right now it’ll only set you back $70 at Amazon. While you’ll also ditch the Anova branding and quality, going this route lets you pocket some extra cash 

Over in our home goods guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to upgrade your space with kitchen essentials and more. One notable discount we’re tracking is on AeroGarden’s Harvest Elite, which lets you bring the garden indoors for $112.

Anova 1,000W Sous Vide Cooker features:

Demonstrate your culinary prowess with this Anova precision cooker. The 1000W of power caters for all your sous vide needs, letting you heat water faster and prepare meals at the desired temperature for precise cooking. This Anova precision cooker is splash-resistant, steam-resistant and water-resistant for durability, and the compact design allows for easy, convenient storage.

