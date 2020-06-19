Apple’s weekend 4K movie and TV show sale starts at $5

- Jun. 19th 2020 9:12 am ET

Apple is hitting the weekend with a new movie and TV show sale featuring notable titles from HBO and more. All of which will become a permanent part of your library. This is on top of Tuesday’s big sale that’s still live. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Plenty of deals in Apple’s latest sale

Headlining this week’s Apple movie and TV show sale is Game of Thrones the complete series for $79.99. Typically $150 or more, today’s deal a new all-time low price and the best we’ve seen by $20 or so. Relive the entire series from start to finish in this complete series collection, making it a great time to dive in for the first time or enjoy it again.

$5 4K films on sale

Other notable deals

Don’t miss Tuesday’s movie sale for additional price drops this week, including the latest $1 rental and more.

