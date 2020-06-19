ASUS Chromebit is a full-fledged Chrome OS computer in an HDMI stick for $70

Amazon is offering the ASUS Chromebit CS10 Stick-Desktop PC for $69.99 shipped. Normally $85, today’s deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the lowest price that we’ve seen since early 2019. Chromebit is a very unique computer. It plugs into your HDMI port on either a TV or computer monitor and just needs an external power adapter (that’s included) to function. That’s it, the entire computer is encased in the size of an Amazon Fire TV Stick. It runs Google’s Chrome OS and can be used for browsing Facebook, watching Netflix, writing documents in Google Drive, and soon could even run Windows apps with an upcoming update to the operating system. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Use some of your savings to pick up this battery-powered Bluetooth keyboard. It’ll connect wirelessly to your new computer, giving you the ability to type from the couch with ease. At just $10 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

The Chromebit only has 16GB of storage, but a NAS can easily give you the extra room that you might need. Synology just launched a brand-new unit that’s great for beginners, and we’ve already gone hands-on, so be sure to give that a look.

ASUS Chromebit ChromeOS Mini PC features:

Small and smooth, with sophisticated details, Chromebit CS10 smartly fits anywhere. To accommodate the angles and positions of HDMI connectors on different displays, it comes with an extension HDMI cable connector. Adhesive stick-on hoop-and-loop fasteners help hide Chromebit CS10 behind your monitor or TV or put it out front for easy access. Chromebit CS10 fully embodies the best of ASUS design and Google innovation, and it’s already received a 2015 Good Design Award and 2016 CES Innovation Award.

