Add Plugable's Dual Monitor Docking Station to your desk for $169 (Save $30)

Jun. 19th 2020

Plugable’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its USB-C Dual Monitor Docking Station for $169 shipped. Typically fetching $199, today’s offer saves you $30 and matches the lowest we’ve seen this year. Adding this dock to your setup brings two DisplayPort outputs alongside six USB 3.0, Ethernet, and audio interfaces to your machine. It’ll pair with your Mac or PC with either of the included USB-C or USB 3.0 cables, and can drive two 4K monitors at 60Hz. Plus, the vertical design means you won’t be sacrificing valuable desk space. Over 95 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. More details below.

Save even more when you ditch the vertical design for another one of Plugable’s docking stations at $149. This alternative comes equipped with a similar USB-C interface, alongside six USB 3.0 ports and the ability to drive two displays with HDMI or DisplayPort outputs.

Earlier this month, Plugable also unveiled a series of new flat USB-C adapters. Entering with affordable price points, the new batch of releases bring Ethernet, HDMI, and more to your MacBook. Check out our launch coverage for all the details.

Plugable Dual Monitor Docking Station features:

Designed for those who want a one-stop upgrade for your USB 3.0 or USB-C laptop. The Plugable USB 3.0 Dual 4K Docking Station (UD-6950) allows you to add dual DisplayPort monitors, and connect your peripherals, all through a single cable back to your laptop. Quickly come and go from your desk with ease. By connecting one cable to your laptop, you gain 12 extra ports of connectivity, making it easier to do more work in less time.

