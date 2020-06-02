Plugable debuts four flat USB-C adapters including HDMI, Ethernet, more [Deal]

- Jun. 2nd 2020 1:07 pm ET

Today Plugable is expanding its collection of USB-C accessories with a new line of flat adapters. Designed to be more lightweight and durable than other options you’ll find on the market, the four new dongles allow you to expand a Mac or PC’s I/O with Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, DisplayPort, and even VGA. Head below for all the details including pricing and availability, as well as how you can take advantage of a launch discount.

Plugable expands USB-C accessory lineup

USB-C is about as prominent as can be these days, with Plugable’s new line of accessories offering to undercut some of the pricier options on there market. The brand has already managed to build up a solid reputation over the past year or so, and that looks to continue here with some affordable new releases.

Across the board there are four new USB-C adapters from Plugable today, all of which sporting a refreshed flat design from what we’ve seen in the past from the brand. Three of the releases are targeted towards giving Mac, PC, and even iPad Pro users a way to connect to an external display. Whether it’s a 4K monitor utilizing an HDMI or DisplayPort input, or an older projector that still relies on VGA, Plugable has you covered.

Another perk is that Plugable touts its lineup of flat USB-C adapters won’t require you to install pesky drivers or anything of the sort. While that’s to be expected from macOS these days, Windows users are in luck, as well. Each of the accessories are compatible with Thunderbolt 3 as well as basic USB-C connectivity.

The brand is also debuting its latest networking accessory today, as well. Sporting the same design as the display-focused options, the Gigabit Ethernet dongle delivers support for 1Gb/s speeds. While it’s not compatible with the more recent trend of 2.5Gb/s connections like some of the other Plugable releases, most users won’t find this to be lacking for using in their home networks.

Plugable flat USB-C adapters

Plugable flat USB-C adapters now available

All of Plugable’s new flat USB-C adapters are available from Amazon. Regardless of if you end up springing for the Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, DisplayPort, or VGA option, they all retail for $14.95 each. Though right now the brand has kicked off a series of launch discounts which bring all four of the new accessories down to $13. All you’ll need to do in order to lock-in the savings is clip the on-page coupon on each item’s listing.

