Score two RYOBI ONE+ cordless nailers, a battery, more for $279 (20% off)

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 18V ONE+ 16-gauge Straight Nailer with 18-gauge Brad Nailer for $279 shipped. Normally $348, this is a 20% discount and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. With two different nailguns here, you’ll have the ability to build a plethora of projects. The 18-gauge Brad nailer is perfect for finishing work like trim, while the 16-gauge handles securing items with ease. Plus, this bundle includes an 18V ONE+ battery and a charger, which are perfect for getting you started on your at-home DIY journeys. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Looking for other great deals on RYOBI tools? Be sure to swing by our roundup with prices starting at just $10.

Now, opting for an air-powered nailgun is a great alternative to today’s lead deal if you’re on the hunt to save big. The WEN 18-Gauge Pneumatic Brad Nailer includes 2,000 nails with your purchase. At just $35 shipped on Amazon, it’s a no-brainer purchase if you already have an air compressor.

Do you prefer DEWALT tools? Well, Amazon’s Gold Box has you covered with some great deals today. There’s up to 40% in savings to be had here, giving great discounts on multi-tool kits and more.

RYOBI ONE+ Battery Nailer features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless AirStrike 18-Gauge 2-1/8 in. Brad Nailer and AirStrike 16-Gauge 2-1/2 in. Straight Finish Nailer 2-Tool Combo Kit with 1.3 Ah Battery and 18-Volt Dual Chemistry Charger. Both nailers feature AirStrike Technology that eliminates the need for noisy compressors, bulky hoses, or expensive gas cartridges. This means faster setup and easier maneuvering on the jobsite. The RYOBI AirStrike Brad Nailer drives 18-gauge nails from 5/8 in. to 2 in. length. The AirStrike 16-Gauge Straight Finish Nailer drives 16-gauge finish nails ranging from 3/4 in. to 2-1/2 in. length.

