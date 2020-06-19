DEWALT tools up to 40% off in Amazon’s Gold Box, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 40% off DEWALT tools. Free shipping is available on all today’s deals, which start at $45. Our top pick is the DEWALT 20V Max Cordless 5-tool Combo Kit for $379. That’s down from the original $599 price tag and usual $500 going rate. We’ve seen it drop lower at Amazon just once before. This bundle includes five tools, headlined by a drill and impact driver, circular saw, flashlight, and reciprocating saw. You’ll also get a LED flashlight, a few batteries, and a wall charger here. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Another standout today is the DEWALT 20V LED Worklight for $45. It typically sells for around $60. This light features a pivoting LED head that makes it easy to illuminate various spaces where you’re working and more. Today’s deal is for the tool-only, so be sure to account for that. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for more deals on DEWALT tools and accessories. Amazon also has a big Gerber pocket knife sale going today that’s worth a look, too.

DEWALT Multi-tool Bundle includes:

20 volt Max reciprocating saw with key-less blade clamp allows for quick blade change

20V Max 1/4-inch impact driver features 3 LED lights with 20 second delay to provide visibility

20V Max LED work light delivers 110 lumens of light output

20 Volt Max circular saw with 6-1/2-inch carbide blade can cut 2-by-4’s at a 45-degrees angle

