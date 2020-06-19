DEWALT tools up to 40% off in Amazon’s Gold Box, today only

- Jun. 19th 2020 7:19 am ET

Shop now!
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 40% off DEWALT tools. Free shipping is available on all today’s deals, which start at $45. Our top pick is the DEWALT 20V Max Cordless 5-tool Combo Kit for $379. That’s down from the original $599 price tag and usual $500 going rate. We’ve seen it drop lower at Amazon just once before. This bundle includes five tools, headlined by a drill and impact driver, circular saw, flashlight, and reciprocating saw. You’ll also get a LED flashlight, a few batteries, and a wall charger here. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Another standout today is the DEWALT 20V LED Worklight for $45. It typically sells for around $60. This light features a pivoting LED head that makes it easy to illuminate various spaces where you’re working and more. Today’s deal is for the tool-only, so be sure to account for that. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for more deals on DEWALT tools and accessories. Amazon also has a big Gerber pocket knife sale going today that’s worth a look, too.

DEWALT Multi-tool Bundle includes:

  • 20 volt Max reciprocating saw with key-less blade clamp allows for quick blade change
  • 20V Max 1/4-inch impact driver features 3 LED lights with 20 second delay to provide visibility
  • 20V Max LED work light delivers 110 lumens of light output
  • 20 Volt Max circular saw with 6-1/2-inch carbide blade can cut 2-by-4’s at a 45-degrees angle

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Shop now!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dewalt

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp