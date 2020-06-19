Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones drop even further to $224 (Reg. $300)

Verizon Wireless offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones for $223.97 shipped in all colors. Just be sure to add two filler items to your cart to reduce the price. Regularly $300, today’s deal beats the current Amazon all-time low by $6 and is a match of our previous mention. The latest from Beats delivers active noise cancelation and up to 22-hours of listening time on a full charge. Notably, just 10-minutes on a charger can create up to 3-hours of listening time. Other notable features include a foldable design, Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, and more. Over 450 Amazon customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

Those looking to save further without sacrificing noise cancelation features will want to consider the Cowin E7 headphones. At a fraction of the cost of today’s lead deal, you’ll find notable savings here alongside impressive battery life. You can count on up to 30-hours of playback on a full charge, ensuring that you’ll have enough juice to last you for extended listening sessions. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Prefer earbuds? Don’t forget that Apple’s AirPods Pro are currently marked down to $220 at various retailers. That’s a match of the second-best price we’ve tracked to date on Apple’s latest earbuds.

Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise

Beats’ Pure ANC adapts to external noise and fit while preserving audio quality

Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings while listening

Advanced acoustic system delivers powerful sound with balanced tonality

