Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones drop even further to $224 (Reg. $300)

Verizon Wireless offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones for $223.97 shipped in all colors. Just be sure to add two filler items to your cart to reduce the price. Regularly $300, today’s deal beats the current Amazon all-time low by $6 and is a match of our previous mention. The latest from Beats delivers active noise cancelation and up to 22-hours of listening time on a full charge. Notably, just 10-minutes on a charger can create up to 3-hours of listening time. Other notable features include a foldable design, Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, and more. Over 450 Amazon customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.
Those looking to save further without sacrificing noise cancelation features will want to consider the Cowin E7 headphones. At a fraction of the cost of today’s lead deal, you’ll find notable savings here alongside impressive battery life. You can count on up to 30-hours of playback on a full charge, ensuring that you’ll have enough juice to last you for extended listening sessions. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Prefer earbuds? Don’t forget that Apple’s AirPods Pro are currently marked down to $220 at various retailers. That’s a match of the second-best price we’ve tracked to date on Apple’s latest earbuds.
Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:
- Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks external noise
- Beats’ Pure ANC adapts to external noise and fit while preserving audio quality
- Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings while listening
- Advanced acoustic system delivers powerful sound with balanced tonality
