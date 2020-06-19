Track your weight and more in Apple Health with the $79 Withings Body+ Scale

Amazon offers the Withings Body+ Smart Composition Scale for $79 shipped in both colors. Regularly up to $100, today’s deal matches our previous mention. It’s rarer to see both colors on sale, like today’s offer. The latest Withings scale offers full Wi-Fi compatibility, with the option to track weight, body fat, water percentage, muscle, and bone mass, along with other metrics. It also features automatic tracking, support for multiple users, and compatibility with Apple Health. I’m a big fan of this scale, as it easily integrates with various apps and has stellar battery life. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 5,800 Amazon customers.

Forego the smart functionality and save with this alternative at $22. It’s more basic in its features, but will still measure weight up to 400 pounds. It also has a built-in LCD display for tracking your progress over time. So if you’re cool without Apple Health integration, this scale will do the trick for significantly less.

You can stay in the Withings ecosystem and enjoy a notable discount on one of their latest wearables. The Steel Hybrid Smartwatch is currently down to $70 from the usual $100 price tag, making it a great time to score a fitness tracker at a notable discount.

Withings Body+ Smart Body Scale features:

FULL BODY COMPOSITION – Monitors weight (kg, lb, st), body fat & water %, plus muscle & bone mass. Accurate weight measurement to 100 g

HIGHLY COMPATIBLE – this smart scale syncs with Apple Watch plus more than 100 top health and fitness apps including Apple Health, Fitbit and Google Fit.

AUTOMATIC SYNCHRONIZATION – Data from every weigh-in appears automatically via Wi-Fi in the free Health Mate app.

ACCURATE BY DESIGN – Wi-Fi ensures that your measurement is accurate anywhere in the world, and Position Control Technology guides you into the correct stance so that each weigh-in is precise.

