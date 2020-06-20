Cocoon, Fossil, Osprey, and Timbuk2 bags have fallen as low as $23 at Amazon

- Jun. 20th 2020 10:28 am ET

From $23
Today we’ve spotted a selection of Cocoon, Fossil, Osprey, and Timbuk2 bags priced as low as $23 at Amazon. Our top pick is the Timbuk2 Raider Pack for $68.81 shipped. That’s about $20 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Timbuk2 offering is made the company’s “award-winning cycling pack.” It features two stretchy external pockets made with snacks and other quick-grab items in mind. An internal pocket is ready to hold a 13-inch MacBook ensuring there’s room for a discounted iPad Pro, in case you’d prefer that. An exterior utility strap makes it easy to clip your helmet onto once you decide to take a break. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

And that’s not all. We’ve got some more bag deals from yesterday that are still live. Leading the pack is Osprey’s UL Stuff Tote at $26 and you’ll also find more from Fossil and Timbuk2.

Timbuk2 Raider Pack features:

  • Dual external stretch pockets sub in for your jersey pockets to provide access to snacks, gels and other quick-grab items while riding
  • Internal slip pocket fits up to a 13 inch MacBook Pro
  • Back panel duals as folding board for keeping clothes wrinkle-free
  • External utility strap for clipping your helmet while off-bike

