Amazon slices up to $70 off Fossil and Skagen watches, now priced from $61

- Jun. 20th 2020 10:54 am ET

From $61
Today we’ve spotted a few Fossil and Skagen watches up to $70 off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Fossil Neutra Chrono Stainless Steel Watch (FS5381) for $61.19 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $38 off the typical rate there and is within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked. This fashionable watch features a stylish black and gold design that is bound to look great with much of your existing wardrobe. The case size measures 44mm and it straps onto your wrist using genuine leather. Water-resistance is strong enough to handle up to 50-meters of submersion, ensuring it’s ready for pool time this summer. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

Planning to spend loads of time braving the outdoors this year? Perhaps the deal we spotted on Suunto‘s Core Watch would be a better fit. It has altimeter, barometer, and compass, and is now priced at $152. And don’t forget to check out our coverage of the new Solar-equipped Scout Yoho camper.

Fossil Neutra Chrono Stainless Steel Watch features:

  • Case thickness: 12mm; case diameter: 44mm; band width: 22mm; band circumference: 200+/- 5mm
  • Strap material: leather; movement: quartz chronograph; water resistant: 5 atm
  • Quartz Movement
  • Case Diameter: 44mm

