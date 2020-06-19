Suunto Core Watch has an altimeter, barometer, and compass: $152 (2020 low)

- Jun. 19th 2020 4:45 pm ET

$152
Amazon is offering the Suunto Core Watch for $151.93 shipped. That’s $33 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 Amazon offer we have tracked by $22. This offering features a “robust construction with a comfortable elastomer strap.” Standout capabilities include an altimeter, barometer, compass, and more. This unit operates using a standard watch battery that’s user-replaceable, ensuring it won’t need to charge. It’s made with outdoor activity in mind, making it an excellent summer-time companion. Rated 4+ stars from 63% of Amazon shoppers.

If you’d prefer a smartwatch with a traditional look, don’t forget about the deal we’ve spotted on Withings Steel. Right now you can get it for $69 which is over $35 off typical pricing. Since it ditches a screen, you’ll stand to benefit from 8-month battery life.

That’s not the only hybrid we’ve found. Fossil’s is currently down to $99, delivering a discount of over $75. A few styles are available, allowing you to choose the best fit for your wardrobe.

Suunto Core Smartwatch features:

Suunto Core Classic packs the key outdoor features in robust construction with a comfortable elastomer strap. Combining an altimeter, barometer and compass with weather information, Suunto Core Classic is the essential tool for your adventures.

