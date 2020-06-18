From the uber-affordable Polydrop Trailer to the Swan 699 van, there’s no question that competition is heating up in the world of campers. Today we’ve come across the new Scout Yoho camper and it has a compelling feature set for anyone that owns a mid-sized truck. It weighs as little as 913-pounds, sleeps up to four, and is ready to make your next adventure both fun and comfortable. A solar panel is built-in to every unit, and it’s ready to withstand everything from “heavy snow to strong winds.” Continue reading to learn more.

Scout Yoho camper wants to be your truck’s backpack

Despite having such a compact and lightweight design, the new Scout Yoho camper is said to be “highly-durable” and ready for “vigorous adventures due to its pristine construction.” It’s comprised of an aluminum exo-skeleton that ensures you’re ready to travel in any season.

Since no wood is used, Scout notes that this camper will never rot. This makes it a long-term investment that is built to last for generations to come. Atop the frame is a 160-watt Renology solar panel, providing on-the-go power to its campers.

As with its frame, Scout says the solar panel used is a high-quality build with “multi-layered sheet laminations” that “enhance cell performance and ensure a long-lasting solar system.” In most, solar capabilities are often given the add-on treatment, but the Scout Yoho camper differentiates itself by making this a standard feature.

Once inside the Scout Yoho camper you’ll find an L-shaped area that provides a place to “seat, sleep, and eat.” Once it’s time for bed, campers can convert this space into a couple of beds. A fireplace is even an option, delivering a cozy place to rest after a day spent braving the outdoors.

Pricing and availability

The new Scout Yoho camper is available for pre-order now and pricing starts at $19,240. It fits in most mid-sized trucks, with examples including Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, GMC Canyon, Chevy Colorado, and Nissan Frontier.

9to5Toys’ Take

If I owned a truck, I’d be tempted to invest in a Scout Yoho camper. It ticks all of my boxes, with the exception of its tall design that’s likely to reduce fuel-economy. Since I don’t have a compatible vehicle, the Polydrop Trailer still reigns supreme for my current situation.

The fact that Polydrop clocks in at $13,000 (even less for initial orders) makes it even more attractive, but it does sacrifice a bit of power by downgrading to a 100-watt solar system. Space it also more limited, but this allows it to clock in at only 760-pounds, ensuring most cars are able to tow it. No matter which is better for you, I think we can all agree that it’s great to see innovative options like the Scout Yoho camper and Polydrop Trailer debut.

