New Amazon low strikes Swagtron’s Glide Electric Scooter: $90 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Swagtron Glide SK3 Foldable Electric Scooter for $89.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. Armed with a battery that yields up to 8-miles of range, this scooter is an excellent way to get from A to B. It’s ready to uphold weights of up to 135-pounds, making it an excellent solution for a kid in the family and even some adults with a smaller build. A folding-design allows it to collapse into a compact form-factor that’s easier to tote. Rated 4+ stars from 74% of Amazon shoppers.

If you’d prefer something more colorful, we’ve got you covered with a fresh deal on Gotrax’s Electric Scooter which happens to be down to $98. While not quite as affordable, it’s roughly the same price thanks to the discount currently offered. Shipping is on time as well, allowing you to get it in-hand a bit sooner.

Want something high-end? Yesterday we spotted $100 off in savings on Segway’s electric Kickscooter Max. It can cruise at up to 18 MPH, more than doubling the speed of either deal above.

Swagtron Glide Electric Scooter features:

AUTO BOOST-AND-CRUISE MOTOR – The familiarity of a traditional kick scooter that delivers boosted speed-control on demand up to 7.5 mph.

HOP UP, RIDE ON & SHOW OFF – The 4.7-inch front wheel adds personality to the ride, thanks to eye-catching red-green LED front wheel.

GROWS AS YOUR KIDS GROW – Aluminum stem extends from 31.9 to 38 inches for optimal riding comfort as your kid continues to grow.

