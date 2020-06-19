Save $100 on Segway’s electric Kickscooter Max and cruise at up to 18MPH

Trusted seller JoyBuy via Google shopping currently offers the Segway Kickscooter Max Folding Electric Scooter for $699 shipped. Price will automatically drop at checkout. Typically selling for $799, like you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked this year. Segway’s KickScooter Max lets you cruise up to 18MPH and features a 40-mile range. There’s also a folding design that goes a long ways towards making daily commutes a breeze, since it’ll collapse into a more compact design when not in use. Other notable inclusions are a 2.5W LED headlight, break lighting, a 220-pound maximum weight capacity, and more. Over 555 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Those in search of a more affordable alternative will find that the Segway Ninebot ES1 Electric Scooter is right up their alley at $439. Here you’ll still be able to enjoy the Segway branding and quality, but will drop the top speeds to 15MPH, as well as the range to 15-miles. But for $260 less than the lead scooter, there’s still a folding design and more to take advantage of.

We’re also still seeing Gotrax’s Electric Scooter on sale for $98. Or if you’d prefer to forgo the scooter design, Swagtron’s Swagboard Pro Hoverboard has dropped to $219.

Segway Kickscooter Max features:

This award-winning electric scooter by Segway-Ninebot has everything you need for your daily commute. MAX comes with the longest driving range of all Ninebot kick scooters, 10-inch pneumatic inflatable tires, a regenerative braking system, 6h fast charging and much more. Segway MAX also features a MAX battery range. You can ride this e-scooter up to 40 miles and on slopes of 20%. Thanks to a built-in charger and the very easy folding system you can take this e-scooter wherever you go.

