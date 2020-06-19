Save $100 on Segway’s electric Kickscooter Max and cruise at up to 18MPH

- Jun. 19th 2020 2:01 pm ET

0

Trusted seller JoyBuy via Google shopping currently offers the Segway Kickscooter Max Folding Electric Scooter for $699 shipped. Price will automatically drop at checkout. Typically selling for $799, like you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked this year. Segway’s KickScooter Max lets you cruise up to 18MPH and features a 40-mile range. There’s also a folding design that goes a long ways towards making daily commutes a breeze, since it’ll collapse into a more compact design when not in use. Other notable inclusions are a 2.5W LED headlight, break lighting, a 220-pound maximum weight capacity, and more. Over 555 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Those in search of a more affordable alternative will find that the Segway Ninebot ES1 Electric Scooter is right up their alley at $439. Here you’ll still be able to enjoy the Segway branding and quality, but will drop the top speeds to 15MPH, as well as the range to 15-miles. But for $260 less than the lead scooter, there’s still a folding design and more to take advantage of. 

We’re also still seeing Gotrax’s Electric Scooter on sale for $98. Or if you’d prefer to forgo the scooter design, Swagtron’s Swagboard Pro Hoverboard has dropped to $219.

Segway Kickscooter Max features:

This award-winning electric scooter by Segway-Ninebot has everything you need for your daily commute. MAX comes with the longest driving range of all Ninebot kick scooters, 10-inch pneumatic inflatable tires, a regenerative braking system, 6h fast charging and much more. Segway MAX also features a MAX battery range. You can ride this e-scooter up to 40 miles and on slopes of 20%. Thanks to a built-in charger and the very easy folding system you can take this e-scooter wherever you go.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Google Shopping

Google Shopping
Segway

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go