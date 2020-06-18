At $98, Gotrax’s Electric Scooter is a great buy (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Gotrax GKS Electric Scooter for $98 shipped. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This electric scooter is ready to transport riders up to 7.5-miles on a single charge. It features 6-inch tires that “absorb vibrations making a glide effortlessly on cement or paved roads.“ While aimed at riders aged from 6-12, a 154-pound weight capacity ensures that a multitude of other ages will still be able to enjoy taking it for a spin. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Shave roughly 50% off today’s spending when opting for Razor’s A2 Kick Scooter for $50. Take note that you’ll forfeit the electric motor found in the featured deal above, but going this route is sure to help riders reach daily activity goals.

If you’d prefer a hoverboard that’s adult-ready, we’ve got you covered with some deals on Segway Ninebot S and Swagtron Swagboard Pro. Pricing starts at $219, paving the way for you to affordably roll around town.

Gotrax GKS Electric Scooter features:

Introducing a whole new style of Electric scooters for kids! The GKS features 6″ Solid rubber tires that absorb vibrations making a glide effortlessly on cement or paved roads. The speed of the GKS kids scooter is locked at a safe but fun 10mph. The Compact 25v.2 Battery and 150 Watt electric motor powers the GKS for up to 7.5 miles per charge. Now the whole family can have fun, and remember to always wear a helmet

