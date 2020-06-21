Jabra’s Elite Active 65t Earbuds fall to new 2020 low at $80 (Save 20%)

Today only, Woot offers the Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds for $79.99 Prime shipped in black. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $100 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats the all-time low there by $10, and is the best we’ve tracked overall this year. Featuring an IP56 sweat-resistance rating, these true wireless sport earbuds feature up to 5-hours of audio playback per charge. The bundled charging case extends that to 15-hours, ensuring all-day listening. Jabra’s Elite Active 65t also include a customizable equalizer and come with several EarGels sizes to keep the earbuds in your ears during workouts. Over 9,000 shoppers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Pocket some extra cash when you opt for the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds for $40 at Amazon. This alternative lets you enjoy water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4.3/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers.

Earlier today we also spotted a series of discounts on Twelve South’s AirFly audio adapters. Prices start at $29, and you’ll be able to score upwards of 28% in savings.

Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds features:

Listen to music with this sweat- and dust-resistant wireless Jabra Elite headset. It connects via USB, mini-jack or Bluetooth, and a powerful microphone lets you use voice commands with your mobile device. This Jabra Elite headset reduces background noise and has a built-in motion sensor that lets you track fitness efforts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

