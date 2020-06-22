This week’s Anker WWDC sale arrives with a fresh batch of discounts via its Amazon storefront. Headlining is the 100W PowerPort Atom PD 4 at $79.99. That’s down $20 from the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve seen to date. As noted in our hands-on review, the PowerPort Atom is a multi-functional powerhouse that’s made for charging in 2020. Notable features here include two 2.4A USB-A ports, along with full 100W support, across dual USB-C ports. That makes it a suitable companion for the latest iPads and MacBooks from Apple. It’s a great option to have on your desk if you need to power-up multiple devices at once. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Another standout is the Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds for $79.99 shipped. That’s a 20% discount from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. As one of Anker’s latest release, these truly wireless earbuds offer a compelling alternative to AirPods for notably less. Notable features here include up to 28-hours of playback when the battery case is accounted for, alongside a water-resistant design that protects against rain, sweat, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks.

Other notable Anker WWDC sale deals include:

Make sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide for additional deals. And don’t miss Best Buy and Amazon’s big WWDC sale to start the week with notable deals on all of Apple’s latest releases.

Anker PowerPort Atom PD 4 features:

High-Speed Charging – Save up to 1 hour of charging time with USB-C Power Delivery and Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ technology for USB-A.

Universal Compatibility – Optimized for flawless performance with USB-A and USB-C phones, tablets, laptops, and more, including the 15-inch MacBook Pro, 2018 MacBook Air, and 13-inch Dell XPS.

Intelligent Power Allocation – Provides up to 100W of charging power while one device is connected to a USB-C port, or distributes output to up to 4 connected devices. This enables full-speed charging for more devices simultaneously.

