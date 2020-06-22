Organize your garage with Craftsman’s freestanding cabinet at $199 (Reg. $259)

Lowe’s is offering the Craftsman 2000 Series Steel Freestanding Garage Cabinet for $199 shipped. Normally $259, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. With summer in full swing, it’s time to start working on DIY projects. This cabinet measures 32- by 18- by 74-inches, which gives you more than enough room to store everything in your garage. Inside, there are three shelves (four when you consider the floor). Each shelf is customizable, which allows you to easily make this cabinet fit exactly what you need. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ready to step up your garage storage, but there’s no extra room on the floor for a cabinet? Well, Fleximounts offers a ceiling-based storage solution that’s a great option for those who don’t have any extra room on the floor. It measures 72- by 36-inches and sits 40-inches down from the ceiling, which gives ample storage opportunity. At just $130 shipped, this is a great alternative when you need a different kind of storage.

Don’t miss out on the other deals we’re tracking on Craftsman products. We’re currently seeing a 5-tier storage shelf on sale for $50, which is a killer price and addition to today’s lead deal. Also, Craftsman’s 72-inch butcher block workbench is down to $199. These two items can further make your garage the perfect workstation for DIY projects and more.

Craftsman Freestanding Garage Cabinet features:

Proudly Made in the USA with Global Materials in Sedalia, Missouri. The 32-in Wide Freestanding Tall Garage Storage Cabinet is the best place to start when organizing your garage. Keep your tools off the workshop floor while being organized and ready for the next project to come. Includes (1) Storage Cabinet and (1) Set of keys. Backed by CRAFTSMAN 10-Year Limited Warranty.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!