Store it all with Craftsman’s 5-tier shelving unit at $50 shipped (Reg. $75)

Lowe’s is offering the Craftsman 5-tier Shelving Unit for $49.98 shipped. Normally $75, similar shelving units go for more than $65 at Amazon and today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked. Each shelf measures 24- by 40-inches and the entire unit is 72-inches tall. With the ability to place up to 250-pounds on each shelf, you’ll easily be able to tidy up the garage and get things picked up off the floor. Store painting supplies, car care products, extension cords, and more here to keep them within easy reach. Plus, there’s the ability to secure it to the wall, helping to prevent this shelf from tipping over. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Opt for the AmazonBasics 3-tier Wire Shelf at $35 to save some cash. Each shelf has the same 250-pound capacity on it as today’s lead deal does, but ditches the 5-tier design for three levels, cutting down on how much you can store.

While you’re upgrading the garage, why not take a look at the Craftsman 72-inch workbench? It’s on sale for $199 right now and has plenty of room for any DIY project you could think up. Plus, you can put some Craftsman storage cabinets below as well, which further expands its usefulness.

Craftsman 5-tier Shelving Unit features:

250 pound capacity per shelf

Modular shelving system

Square poles for extra strength

Capable of connecting multiple units

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!