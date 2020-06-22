Get the ultimate home workout with highly rated Onyx app for $80

Across the country, many gyms are currently closed. However, there are ways to stay fit at home. Onyx Home Workout is an iOS app that uses motion capture technology to guide you through custom home workouts, just like a personal trainer. You can currently pick up a lifetime subscription for $79.99 at 9to5Toys Specials.

Getting feedback is really important when you’re working out. Not only can your trainer provide motivation, but they can also correct your technique so you avoid injury.

Unlike most fitness apps, Onyx provides this kind of live feedback. Rated at 4.9/5 stars on the App Store, this innovative app uses a 3D motion capture system to assess your technique and count your reps. All you have to do is make sure the camera on your device is pointing towards your workout area.

During each session Onyx provides audio instructions, just like a human fitness instructor. The app offers a range of workouts to match various fitness goals, and you can view detailed stats while you recover.

Struggle with motivation? With Onyx, you can unleash your competitive side by competing against your friends and family. The iOS only app is super easy to use, and it was named as one of Apple’s “2020 Apps We Love”.

Get unlimited lifetime of Onyx Home Workout access now only for $79.99.

